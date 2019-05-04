FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 370 Zscaler Inc (ZS)

FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $67.40 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $227,178.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,345 shares of company stock worth $37,488,006. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 370 Zscaler Inc (ZS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/ftb-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-370-zscaler-inc-zs.html.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.