Frontier Communications (FTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications remains significantly challenged by slow economic recovery in its service territories and competes with the loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and other offerings. Persistent decline in access lines continues to tighten local service revenues, which accounts for a major portion of its total revenues. Moreover, the company is witnessing a decline in its consumer business. Management expects this downward trend to continue in the near future. Over time, it has been grappling with the adverse impacts of rising costs and expenses. If unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to the company's margins and profitability going forward. However, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year on average. The company is poised to benefit from the healthy momentum in a number of initiatives under its transformation program in 2019, 2020 and beyond.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.47.

NASDAQ FTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,181. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Frontier Communications has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 176.0% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 135.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 49,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 453.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

