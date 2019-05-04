Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FTDR opened at $35.17 on Monday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $11,561,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

