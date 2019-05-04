Fresnillo (FRES) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FRES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 748.20 ($9.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 726.40 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

