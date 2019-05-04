Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Freshpet to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of FRPT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 465,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,622. Freshpet has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after acquiring an additional 203,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

