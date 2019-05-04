Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.23 ($68.88).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €51.43 ($59.80) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

