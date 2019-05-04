Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 93,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $450,442.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forward Air by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $64.06 on Monday. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.