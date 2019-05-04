Fortive (FTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,564 shares of company stock valued at $538,165. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

