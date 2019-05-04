Fortinet (FTNT) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.59 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $5.55 on Friday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,149. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.93. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $619,031.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,446.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $743,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,460,100 shares in the company, valued at $526,756,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,190 shares of company stock worth $16,650,545. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Fortinet (FTNT) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/fortinet-ftnt-updates-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.