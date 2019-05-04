FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. FMC has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.55-5.75 EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at $1.58-1.68 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $610,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,386,696.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

