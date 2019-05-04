Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 413150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

In related news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $101,433.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,537.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 58.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 336,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

