Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. Fluor Co. (NEW) also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,083. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $122,898.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

