Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 134,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,561,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FLS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

