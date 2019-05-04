Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Sells $395,326.89 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $395,326.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total transaction of $444,720.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $459,255.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,898 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $585,876.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,028. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.20 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after buying an additional 1,026,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after buying an additional 1,026,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 160,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,354,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,956,000 after buying an additional 354,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,947,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,164,000 after buying an additional 482,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

