Fiserv (FISV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.57.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,442. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,329,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $4,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

