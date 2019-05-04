First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $677.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 306.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/first-republic-investment-management-inc-grows-position-in-apollo-global-management-llc-apo.html.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.