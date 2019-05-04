First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 117,292 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WES stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.53. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $671.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.45 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.21%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. M Partners upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

