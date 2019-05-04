First National Bank of Omaha Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,067 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Apple by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,737 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,510,000 after acquiring an additional 455,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $986.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/first-national-bank-of-omaha-has-33-41-million-holdings-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.