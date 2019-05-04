First Hawaiian (FHB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Compass Point set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 533,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,973,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,628,000 after buying an additional 1,882,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,507,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,425,000 after buying an additional 650,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

