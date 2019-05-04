First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

FFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

