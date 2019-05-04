First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

