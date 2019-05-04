First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 142,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 8,104 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $177,963.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $220,105.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

