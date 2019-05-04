Finisar Co. (FNSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.34.

FNSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNSR stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.41. Finisar has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $327.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

