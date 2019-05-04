Financial Survey: TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) vs. Advanced Info Service PCL (AVIFY)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TELIA Co A B/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Advanced Info Service PCL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00 Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 6.30% 10.41% 4.51% Advanced Info Service PCL 17.48% 55.67% 10.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Advanced Info Service PCL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 1.97 $1.13 billion $0.44 19.32 Advanced Info Service PCL $5.27 billion 3.43 $920.15 million N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 81.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.