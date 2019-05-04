Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,039 shares of company stock worth $33,486,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Shares of MCD opened at $197.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 96.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

