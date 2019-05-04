Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
FCAU stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.7353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.91%.
FCAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
