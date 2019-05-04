Ferroglobe (GSM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 339,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.12. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

