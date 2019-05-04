FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Boosted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $303,958,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 943,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 747,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $179,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
