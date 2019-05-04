FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Boosted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $303,958,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 943,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 747,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $179,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/fedex-co-fdx-position-boosted-by-kcs-wealth-advisory.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.