Fair Isaac (FICO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $313.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.25. 157,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $287.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.38, for a total value of $470,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,617.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.48, for a total value of $1,147,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,512. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,929,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,820,000 after buying an additional 232,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 167,284 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,050,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,881,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

