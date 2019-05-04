Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 162,500 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 996,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.66 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

