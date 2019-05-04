F G. Hammond Sells 8,406 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,019,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $54,448,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 534,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,832,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $44,882,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,046,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after buying an additional 392,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

