ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $125,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $410,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $126,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,791.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,738 shares of company stock worth $2,648,045. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

