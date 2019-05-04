ExclusiveCoin Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $8,766.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00003278 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.02105203 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000243 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012411 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,494,811 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.