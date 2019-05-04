EUNO Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $414,567.00 and approximately $3,976.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000263 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 25,956,219 coins and its circulating supply is 19,720,696 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

