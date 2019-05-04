Etsy (ETSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Etsy has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. Etsy’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $261,546.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,993 shares of company stock worth $8,705,705. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

