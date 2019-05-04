Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,519,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $173,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Presima Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $12,501,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $77,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $118.88.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

