Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE EQC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 43.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 164.13% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $194,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $389,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $2,607,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 270.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 265,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

