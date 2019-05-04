Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WestJet Airlines Ltd.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WJA)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on WJA. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.90.

TSE WJA opened at C$18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of C$16.71 and a one year high of C$22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

