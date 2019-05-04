Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fox Factory Holding Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 78.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $293,471.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $749,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,395 shares of company stock worth $13,856,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

