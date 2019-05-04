Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognex Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cognex in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cognex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 862,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,960,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,551,000 after buying an additional 252,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

