Epwin Group PLC (EPWN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 million and a P/E ratio of 20.63. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 66.10 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 90.90 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

