Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 70,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $636,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,972.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $100,109.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,910.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,709 over the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 306,193 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

