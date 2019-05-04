EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.23. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 232,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

