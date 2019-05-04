Engine (EGCC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Engine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $7.50 and $13.77. Engine has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $107,090.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Engine has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.10 or 0.09463539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001536 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Engine Coin Profile

Engine is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com . Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

