Energy Recovery (ERII) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 19011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 139,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,181,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lenox Sharon E. Smith sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $112,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,034. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6,958.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 4.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energy Recovery (ERII) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/energy-recovery-erii-hits-new-12-month-high-after-earnings-beat.html.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.