Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Insider Sells $18,846.24 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $18,846.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.32 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.16. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 441,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 1,795.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 255,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

