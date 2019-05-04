Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Insider Sells $18,846.24 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $18,846.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.32 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.16. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
