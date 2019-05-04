Encana Corp (ECA) Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 187.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Encana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encana by 383.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ECA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $6.76 on Friday. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

