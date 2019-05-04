Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $378-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.00 million.

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 187,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $940.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

