Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $71,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,042,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,285,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after acquiring an additional 169,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,538 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 710,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after acquiring an additional 123,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1182 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

