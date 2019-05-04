Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 57,286 WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 30.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 15.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the fourth quarter worth $395,000.

BMV:DFE opened at $60.79 on Friday. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 52 week low of $1,100.50 and a 52 week high of $1,462.50.

